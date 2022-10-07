Spartan Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I as of its most recent SEC filing.
Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Performance
JGGC remained flat at $9.99 during trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,886. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.97.
Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (JGGC)
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.