Spartan Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Performance

JGGC remained flat at $9.99 during trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,886. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.97.

Get Jaguar Global Growth Co. I alerts:

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.