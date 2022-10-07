Spartan Fund Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDW. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,113,000 after purchasing an additional 360,433 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 153,115 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after purchasing an additional 121,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the first quarter worth approximately $2,413,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 152.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 93,500 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 560,224 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,998.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,669,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,646,487.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Tidewater in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of NYSE TDW traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,150. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.32. Tidewater Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $163.45 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 21.84%.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

