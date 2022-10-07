Spartan Fund Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,971 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,274 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 304,535 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 83,234 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,727 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RIG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 889,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,567,162. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.75.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

RIG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BTIG Research upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays upgraded Transocean from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

