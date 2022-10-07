Spartan Fund Management Inc. Sells 100,000 Shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Moringa Acquisition worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Moringa Acquisition by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,110,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 199,300 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Moringa Acquisition by 1.5% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Moringa Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Moringa Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,570. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84.

Moringa Acquisition Company Profile

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

