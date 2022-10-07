Spartan Fund Management Inc. Sells 100,000 Shares of ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. ScION Tech Growth I comprises 0.8% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in ScION Tech Growth I were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCOA. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth I during the second quarter worth about $1,562,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ScION Tech Growth I by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 648,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of ScION Tech Growth I by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,986,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 207,472 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth I in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in ScION Tech Growth I by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,232,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after buying an additional 23,129 shares during the last quarter.

ScION Tech Growth I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.99. 2,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,346. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. ScION Tech Growth I has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

About ScION Tech Growth I

ScION Tech Growth I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offers specific technology solutions, broader technology software, and services in the financial services sector.

