Spartan Fund Management Inc. Sells 209,787 Shares of Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,787 shares during the quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Ignyte Acquisition worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 68,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 33,027 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 232,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Ignyte Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IGNY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,527. Ignyte Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89.

Ignyte Acquisition Company Profile

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target businesses in the life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare sectors.

