Spartan Fund Management Inc. Sells 87,004 Shares of StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,004 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in StoneBridge Acquisition were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APAC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in StoneBridge Acquisition by 47.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,952. StoneBridge Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

