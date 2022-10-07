Spartan Fund Management Inc. Takes $270,000 Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OVV. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,253,000 after acquiring an additional 396,726 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 436.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485,198 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,397 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth $117,987,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,481,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,191,000 after acquiring an additional 267,687 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.88. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Ovintiv to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $99.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

