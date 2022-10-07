SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 15.7% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $26,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after buying an additional 12,291,440 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $180,650,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,013,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,237,504. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.