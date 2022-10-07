SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Cut by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,981 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $10,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,805,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,145,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 45,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,323. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average is $38.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

