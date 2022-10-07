Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $35.24

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.24 and last traded at $35.41, with a volume of 15965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRC shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Down 2.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average of $41.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $173.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 46.2% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

