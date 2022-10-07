Splintershards (SPS) Price Hits $0.0725

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Splintershards token can currently be bought for $0.0725 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular exchanges. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $7.25 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Splintershards Token Profile

Splintershards (SPS) is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2018. Splintershards’ total supply is 932,859,282 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Splintershards is peakd.com/@splinterlands. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Splintershards is splinterlands.com. The Reddit community for Splintershards is https://reddit.com/r/splinterlands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Splintershards Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Splintershards (SPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Splintershards has a current supply of 932,859,282.0666882 with 821,180,831.4464837 in circulation. The last known price of Splintershards is 0.07023384 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $102,137,019.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://splinterlands.com.”

