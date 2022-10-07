Spreng Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 3M by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,401,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in 3M by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,852,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,785 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in 3M by 2.1% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,169,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,365,162,000 after acquiring an additional 191,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in 3M by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.93.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,921,751. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a twelve month low of $110.21 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.76.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

