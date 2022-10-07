Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $918,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.25. 107,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,383,733. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $228.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $4.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $16.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.77.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.