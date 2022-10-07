Spreng Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 5.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 12.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 4.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,070. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.41. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $46.95.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 61.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SUN. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

