Spreng Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.3% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 434,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,991,000 after buying an additional 19,838 shares during the period. Sinecera Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,851,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,890,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

VTI stock traded down $5.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.15. The company had a trading volume of 124,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,100. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $179.28 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.46.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

