SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Sees Large Volume Increase

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 42,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,818,093 shares.The stock last traded at $14.73 and had previously closed at $15.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSRM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.36.

SSR Mining Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.00.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $319.58 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SSR Mining news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,271. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,917 shares of company stock valued at $275,979. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SSR Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 57.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

