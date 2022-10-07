Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Trading Up 1.5%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.74 and last traded at $6.74. Approximately 183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCBFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 760 ($9.18) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 618 ($7.47) to GBX 645 ($7.79) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Standard Chartered to a “market perform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered ( OTCMKTS:SCBFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Research analysts predict that Standard Chartered PLC will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.