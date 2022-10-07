Star Wars Cat Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (SWCAT)

Star Wars Cat (SWCAT) traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Star Wars Cat has a market capitalization of $93.51 and $8,968.00 worth of Star Wars Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Star Wars Cat has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Star Wars Cat token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Star Wars Cat Profile

Star Wars Cat was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Star Wars Cat’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,710,640 tokens. The official website for Star Wars Cat is catplanet.finance/#. Star Wars Cat’s official Twitter account is @starwarscat_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Star Wars Cat

According to CryptoCompare, “Star Wars Cat (SWCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Star Wars Cat has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Star Wars Cat is 0.00000044 USD and is down -10.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,427.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catplanet.finance/#/.”

