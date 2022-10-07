Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,076,897 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 228,030 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 1.0% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.09% of Starbucks worth $82,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 11,244 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,983 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,588 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 93,146 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 56,647 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $2.31 on Friday, reaching $87.04. The company had a trading volume of 520,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,271,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.87 and its 200 day moving average is $81.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.44.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

