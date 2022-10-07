Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.17-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $825.00 million-$850.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $856.72 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded Steelcase from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their target price on Steelcase from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:SCS opened at $7.12 on Friday. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.99 million, a PE ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05.

Steelcase Cuts Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Steelcase had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sara E. Armbruster bought 5,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,170.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 498,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,830.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Steelcase news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 288,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sara E. Armbruster bought 5,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,170.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,404,830.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Steelcase by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,304 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

(Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.