Steem (STEEM) Market Capitalization Tops $90.45 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Steem has a market capitalization of $90.45 million and approximately $22.58 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $132.28 or 0.00679997 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00014403 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008140 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00011106 BTC.

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a cryptocurrency . Steem has a current supply of 409,190,981 with 394,951,699 in circulation. The last known price of Steem is 0.22291075 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $4,895,133.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://steem.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

