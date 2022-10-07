Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1133 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 88.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.0%.

SCM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.06. 38,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,469. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $14.74.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 44.70%. The firm had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 21,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

