Stifel Nicolaus Boosts DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $120.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.53.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $95.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.36, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DexCom has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $164.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.97.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in DexCom by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 298.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,475,038 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $184,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

