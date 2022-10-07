Stiles Financial Services Inc Boosts Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 847,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,275,000 after buying an additional 57,269 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $3.51 on Friday, hitting $140.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,148. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.34. The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.