Stiles Financial Services Inc Buys 100 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Synopsys by 2.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Synopsys by 6.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Synopsys by 0.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $13.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $307.98. 12,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,638. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $343.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.41. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.25. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
