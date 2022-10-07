Stiles Financial Services Inc Buys 265 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $5.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.61. 123,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,596,175. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.42 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $138.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 48.84%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.32.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

