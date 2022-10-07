Stiles Financial Services Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Stiles Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,997,293,000 after buying an additional 384,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Corning by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $399,370,000 after buying an additional 380,729 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Corning by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $340,891,000 after buying an additional 90,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $30.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,809. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.27. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

