Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,661 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after acquiring an additional 681,328 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Fastenal by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,359,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,130,000 after acquiring an additional 894,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,058 shares of company stock valued at $289,435 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Down 2.6 %

FAST stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.14. 84,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,767,807. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average is $52.38. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

