Stiles Financial Services Inc Purchases 1,066 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $3,938,246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,584,000 after buying an additional 773,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,567,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,394,000 after buying an additional 360,643 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.72. 1,485,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,599,208. The firm has a market cap of $246.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.79.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

