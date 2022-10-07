Stiles Financial Services Inc Purchases 860 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.3% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.70.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.74. 253,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,736,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.73. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.78 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

