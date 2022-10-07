Stiles Financial Services Inc Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,146 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 4.5 %

NFLX stock traded down $10.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.15. 186,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,812,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.51.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.