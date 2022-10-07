StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BLPH opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.18. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Sepio Capital LP owned about 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.