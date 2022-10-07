StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of BLPH opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $4.49.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.18. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.
About Bellerophon Therapeutics
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
