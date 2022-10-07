StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Emerson Radio Stock Performance

MSN opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67. Emerson Radio has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.48.

Get Emerson Radio alerts:

Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 52.41%.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.