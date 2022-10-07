StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HZN opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.84. Horizon Global has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Horizon Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 12.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,912,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 28,336 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 105.2% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

Further Reading

