StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Horizon Global Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of HZN opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.84. Horizon Global has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51.
Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter.
Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.
