StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Key Tronic stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.08. Key Tronic has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $6.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Key Tronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

