StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Stock Performance
Leju stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. Leju has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43.
Leju Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leju (LEJU)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.