StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Performance

Leju stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. Leju has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

