StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Stock Performance
OptimumBank stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $6.24.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 17.28%.
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.
