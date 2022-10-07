StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

OptimumBank stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 17.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

About OptimumBank

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimumBank stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) by 676.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,850 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 115,736 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.71% of OptimumBank worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Further Reading

