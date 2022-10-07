StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PULM opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.15. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 542.41%. The company had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pulmatrix stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.90% of Pulmatrix at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

