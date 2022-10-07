StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

QTNT has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quotient presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.25.

Quotient Stock Performance

Quotient stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42. The company has a market cap of $16.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.70. Quotient has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quotient

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Quotient will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von bought 700,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,405,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,175.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 900,000 shares of company stock valued at $175,000 over the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quotient

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Quotient in the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Quotient by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 137,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Quotient by 9,156.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,491,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,439 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Quotient by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 112,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

