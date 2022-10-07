StockNews.com Downgrades Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $8.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $38.11. The stock has a market cap of $424.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.43.

Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.15. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.70% and a negative return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,776,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,461 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,794,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,677 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,881,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,065,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 343,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 631,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 285,557 shares during the last quarter.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

