StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

FedNat Trading Down 11.8 %

NASDAQ FNHC opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. FedNat has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Trading of FedNat

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FedNat stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,209 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.95% of FedNat worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

Featured Stories

