StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $101.43 million, a PE ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 0.78. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.23.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

