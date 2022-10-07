StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Yunhong CTI Stock Performance
NASDAQ CTIB opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Yunhong CTI has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $3.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.
About Yunhong CTI
