StockNews.com Lowers Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.71.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $62.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $61.63 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.08 and its 200 day moving average is $73.10.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 109,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 36,282 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 379.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 52,808 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,425,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Stories

