StockNews.com Upgrades Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) to “Strong-Buy”

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVGO. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.
Broadcom Stock Down 1.1 %
AVGO stock opened at $479.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. Broadcom has a one year low of $443.64 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $512.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $539.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $407,000. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 34.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadcom (AVGO)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.