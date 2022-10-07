StockNews.com Upgrades Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) to “Strong-Buy”

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVGO. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

AVGO stock opened at $479.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. Broadcom has a one year low of $443.64 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $512.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $539.11.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom will post 34.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $407,000. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 34.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

