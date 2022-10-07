Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.
Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $1.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.
About Streamline Health Solutions
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Streamline Health Solutions (STRM)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.