Sumitomo Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Shares Down 15.9%

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 15.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.90. 18,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,148% from the average session volume of 1,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Sumitomo Pharma Trading Down 15.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.66.

Sumitomo Pharma Company Profile

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, uterine fibroids, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, advanced prostate cancer, overactive bladder, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

Further Reading

