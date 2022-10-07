Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,695 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Garmin makes up 2.1% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $8,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 15.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Garmin by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRMN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $165.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.81 and a 200 day moving average of $100.49.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

