Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,796 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Target by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Target by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,085 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,069 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Target by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 762,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $176,556,000 after purchasing an additional 46,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 739,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $171,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.52. 64,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,371,317. The company has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.64.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.